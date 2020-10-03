Barack Obama sends well wishes to Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

Barack and Michelle Obama send their well wishes to the Trump's
By Alicia Turner
10:31am, Sat 03 Oct 2020
Former US president Barack Obama has wished Donald and Melania Trump a ‘speedy recovery’ after they both tested positive for Covid-19. 

Trump, 74, has since been flown to  Walter Reed National Military Medical Centrel for treatment from where he tweeted that everything is ‘going well, I think’. 

In a series of tweets on Friday evening, Obama said: "Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans. We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party.

“Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery.”

During a virtual fundraiser, he added: “Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time.”

The US presidential election is taking place in exactly a month where Trump will be up against Joe Biden. 

