Barack Obama sends well wishes to Donald Trump and First Lady Melania
Former US president Barack Obama has wished Donald and Melania Trump a ‘speedy recovery’ after they both tested positive for Covid-19.
Trump, 74, has since been flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centrel for treatment from where he tweeted that everything is ‘going well, I think’.
In a series of tweets on Friday evening, Obama said: "Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans. We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party.
“Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery.”
During a virtual fundraiser, he added: “Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time.”
The US presidential election is taking place in exactly a month where Trump will be up against Joe Biden.