Photos of busy London tubes have been shared on social media just hours after the English public began adjusting to new lockdown measures.

The Government confirmed that as of Wednesday people who cannot work from home should try to go back to their jobs.

Some London Tubes showed people unable to socially distance on Wednesday morning (Twitter: @XchloeGjonesX)

A number of people together in an enclosed space threatens the spread of the virus to increase (Twitter: @ArminArmin23)

But while Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to try and avoid public transport, images surfaced of people unable to avoid breaking social distancing rules.

In addition, the manager of Waterloo station told PA that the capacity of people on train services at the station rose from 25 per cent earlier on in the lockdown to 45 per cent on Monday.

One commuter said: "London needs help. One of the worst affected cities in the world. We have nobody wearing masks on trains and buses and nobody is social distancing.

“I’m not an epidemiologist but I think it’s pretty clear that this is the perfect recipe for infection transmission?”

However, pictures from other commuters seemed to show major areas of London which remain extremely quiet.

One worker showed London Bridge - one of the capital's biggest stations - with next to no people walking around.

London Bridge Station appeared empty on Wednesday (Twitter: @KeimaPayton)

An overground train to Blackfriars also looked deserted (Twitter: @KeimaPayton)

Many overground train services also stayed relatively quiet despite the broadening of lockdown rules to allow some people to return to work.

Although the UK is past the peak of the virus, yesterday's death toll of 627 will be a stark reminder to many that the threat is still very much a concern.