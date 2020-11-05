Back to the Future and Titanic star Elsa Raven dies, aged 91
US actress Elsa Raven has died at the age of 91.
She was best known for her role in sci-fi film ‘Back to the Future’ as 'Save the Clock Tower' lady in 1985 and in ‘Titanic’ as Ida Strauss in 1997.
Her agent David Shaul confirmed to Deadline that she died at home in Los Angeles, but no memorial plans have been announced.
Raven, whose real name is Elsa Rabinowitz, began her acting career in New York City and helped bring the Free Shakespeare Festival to Central Park.
She landed her first role in film ‘The Honeymoon Killers’ in 1970 before featuring in film ‘The Amityville Horror.’
From 1988-1990, she also starred in the sitcom ‘Amen.’
Tributes have since poured in on social media, as one fan wrote on Twitter: “Very sad to hear about the passing of @BacktotheFuture actress Elsa Raven aka The Clock Tower Lady. I was lucky to have met her last December at the Hollywood Museum Gala. She laughed when I asked her if I could borrow a quarter? #BTTF #SaveTheClockTower.”
Another user added: "A memorable small role as "Save The Clock Tower" fundraiser in BACK TO THE FUTURE. Sells the house in THE AMITYVILLE HORROR. And ever so briefly she appears in a memorable shot in TITANIC."
One user said: “SAVE THE CLOCKTOWER! Such a short but memorable scene, acted by the talented Elsa Raven, who passed away today. Rest in peace Elsa.”