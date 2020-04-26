Baby and three-year-old boy stabbed to death in Ilford

A baby and a three-year-old boy have been stabbed to death at a property in east London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police were called at about 5.30pm on Sunday to reports of a man and two children injured at a home in Aldborough Road North, Ilford.

A one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died in hospital where he was being treated for his injuries, police said.

A 40-year-old man has also been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said all three suffered knife injuries and that they are all known to each other.

A murder investigation has been launched although police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Ilford stabbing - (Copyright PA Wire )

Related videos

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal tweeted: “Earlier today there was an incident in Ilford.

“Two young children have passed away & an investigation is ongoing. My thoughts are with the family and wider community who are grieving this unspeakable tragedy.

“We ask that everyone please respects the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the incident.