US actor Chris Pratt has been defended by his Avengers cast after he was dubbed the ‘worst Chris in Hollywood.'

Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Robert Downey Jr all stepped in to show their support to Pratt.

It comes after an online poll asking users which Chris out of Pratt, Evans, Hemsworth and Pine should be removed from Hollywood, went viral on Twitter.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt, who is Christian, was criticised by users who claimed he supported US president Donald Trump and that the church he attends has ‘anti-LGBT’ views.

Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Marvel films, wrote on Instagram: "What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.

"If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

His comments were later supported by Hulk actor Ruffalo, who added: "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.

“He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Pratt’s co-star Saldana said: “No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it. -Tupac You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!”