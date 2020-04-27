Holocaust survivor Henri Kichka has died from coronavirus at the age of 94.

He was one of Belgium's last survivors and died on Saturday in a care home in Brussels.

Kichka was at the death camp in Poland where 1.1 million lives were lost at the hands of the Nazis.

Speaking to the BBC in January about how he survived the camp, he replied: "You did not live through Auschwitz. The place itself is death."

In a touching tribute, his son Michel Kichka, wrote on Facebook: "A small microscopic coronavirus has succeeded where the entire Nazi army had failed. My father had survived the Death March, but today his Life March has ended."

Kichka was born in 1926 to a Jewish family with Polish origin. He and his family were deported from Belgium in 1942.

He and his father were used as slave labourers while the women in his family, his mother, sisters and his aunt, were all killed as soon as they arrived at Auschwitz.

Related videos

In the years after the war ended and Kichka was liberated, he did not speak of his experience.

He married, opened a shop with his wife and had a family. He had four children, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.