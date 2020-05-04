Asda offers priority delivery to 3,500 care homes and donates 250,000 face masks

Asda has offered priority delivery slots to thousands of care homes for the next six months and donated 250,000 face masks to protect workers and residents, the supermarket said.

Bosses said 3,500 care homes across the country will be able to book the slots.

It follows similar moves by other supermarkets to offer deliveries to those finding it hardest to get to stores during the coronavirus lockdown.

The challenges facing our nation’s care homes and the staff who are working so hard to protect some of our most vulnerable people have been heartbreaking to see

Asda chief executive Roger Burnley said: “The impact of Covid on our care system has been the subject of numerous news reports in recent days, and the challenges facing our nation’s care homes and the staff who are working so hard to protect some of our most vulnerable people have been heartbreaking to see.

“Giving priority access to these amazing care homes is, I believe, the right thing for us to do – and I am proud that, having built the capacity of our online delivery service in recent weeks from 450,000 slots to 700,000 weekly slots, we are able to do this for our care homes.”

The medical-grade masks will be delivered later this month, he added.

Professor Martin Green, chief executive at Care England, said: “Care staff are on the front line of this dreadful pandemic and it is great to see Asda offering practical help and support to care services and their staff.

“Asda has a long tradition of supporting their local communities and their support for care services at this difficult time is greatly appreciated by us all.”