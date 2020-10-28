Artist paints rainbow of angelic NHS workers at Chichester hospital

A mural by Worthing-based graffiti artist Horace at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester
By The Newsroom
17:36pm, Wed 28 Oct 2020
E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool.

An artist has painted a mural of angelic hospital workers at a Chichester hospital in honour of those who work for the NHS

Worthing-based artist Horace painted his ‘Angel Rainbow’ piece at St Richard’s Hospital on Tuesday having previously donated another mural to Worthing Hospital.

Horace said his latest work – which shows NHS workers in different colour uniforms, with angelic wings and halos above their head – had been commissioned in part by Western Sussex Hospital’s organ donation committee.

“I wanted to do something optimistic here, a celebration of the real people who work in hospitals every day to help others,” said Horace.

“They are like angels, I couldn’t do their job. It’s a colourful and fun piece. I wanted it to be cheerful.”

Arts

NHS

PA