‘Arrogant and offensive’: Tweet posted on Civil Service official feed after PM defends aide Cummings
A government spokesman has confirmed an investigation has been launched after a damning tweet from the official UK Civil Service account following the Prime Minister’s defence of his aide Dominic Cummings at today’s press conference.
Following Boris Johnson’s comments at the daily coronavirus briefing, the official UK Civil Service Twitter feed sent out the message: “Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?”
The spokesman said that the message was ’unauthorised’.
The tweet was removed within about 10 minutes of first appearing, but not before it had been shared by around 25,000 users and liked by almost 40,000.
And Harry Potter author JK Rowling offered to donate a year's salary to whoever was responsible.
It was not immediately apparent how the message got onto the Twitter feed, which has a blue tick to indicate it is verified, and features on the civil service website.