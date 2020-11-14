Arrests made at anti-lockdown protest attended by Piers Corbyn

Fourteen people have been arrested after anti-lockdown marchers defied police orders to cancel their protest.

Avon and Somerset Police had made clear they would take action if an event organised by Stand Up Bristol went ahead.

The force said around 400 people gathered on College Green before marching through the city centre.

One of those addressing the crowd was Piers Corbyn, 73, the elder brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Photographers showed Mr Corbyn being led away from the protest by uniformed officers, but it was unclear whether he was arrested. The weather forecaster has previously attended other anti-lockdown protests.

Current coronavirus regulations prohibit gatherings of more than two people – and while there are certain exemptions, protests are not allowed.

By law, anyone organising or facilitating a gathering of more than 30 people is liable to a fixed penalty notice of £10,000 while those participating in a gathering of more than two people can be fined £200.

Police said several people were identified as leaders of the protest and were arrested.

Most arrests were for breaches of the coronavirus regulations, with one man also arrested for assaulting a police officer, the force said.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “While we understand the right to freedom of expression is an important part of our democracy, protests aren’t currently allowed under coronavirus regulations.

“And so unlike previous protests which have taken place during the pandemic, we couldn’t legally or morally facilitate today’s event.

“We warned the organisers repeatedly of the consequences should they press ahead with their plans, both in terms of the enforcement action we would take and the risk it presented in spreading Covid-19, but sadly they chose to ignore these.

“Knowing there was a possibility of the protest going ahead, a comprehensive policing plan was put in place and while officers initially looked to encourage people to leave the area it became clear enforcement action was necessary.”