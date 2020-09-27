Armenia says it shot down Azerbaijani helicopters in disputed region

By The Newsroom
13:50pm, Sun 27 Sep 2020
Armenia’s defence ministry has said it shot down two Azerbaijani helicopters as fighting broke out in the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian forces also hit three Azerbaijani tanks, the ministry said.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994. Both sides have a heavy military presence along a demilitarised zone separating the region from the rest of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s forces destroy an Armenian anti-aircraft system - (Copyright AP)

The Armenian defence ministry said the latest fighting began with an Azerbaijani attack, but Azerbaijan said the Armenian side attacked and that Azerbaijan had launched a counter-offensive.

Turkey condemned the attack, with ruling party spokesman Omer Celik saying: “We vehemently condemn Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan. Armenia has once again committed a provocation, ignoring law.”

He promised Turkey would stand by Azerbaijan and added: “Armenia is playing with fire and endangering regional peace.”

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said: “Armenia has violated the ceasefire by attacking civilian settlements… the international community must immediately say stop to this dangerous provocation.”

