Apologies and anger during fall out from Irish golf society dinner

Here is what some key players in Irish public life have said about the parliamentary golf society dinner.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin:

“It was a monumental error of judgment on behalf of all those who attended.”

Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary:

“We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time.

“I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues.”Senator Jerry Buttimer:

“My attendance at a dinner event in Galway this week has compromised the Government at a time when people, across every sector of Irish society, are doing their best to keep all safe during this global pandemic.”

Senior judge Seamus Woulfe:

“I would never disregard governmental or health authorities’ advice regarding public health, and have been at pains to follow rules and guidelines since their introduction in March.

“That I ended up in a situation where breaches may have occurred is of great regret to me, and for which I am sorry.

“I unreservedly apologise.”Fine Gael leader and deputy head of Government Leo Varadkar:

“As representatives we should lead by example.”

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn:

“There’s a very justifiable and understandable anger in Ireland today.”

