There has been a huge backlash against the crowds of people who took to Westminster Bridge for the 'Clap for Carers', totally ignoring social distancing.

The scenes last night, which included a number of police officers, were videoed by a doctor from nearby St Thomas' hospital, which treated Boris Johnson after he caught the disease.

It shows countless people standing right next to each other and people on Twitter have lashed out.

England cricketer Ben Stokes posted: "Let go to the bridge tonight and clap with loads of other people to show our support for the NHS,it’s fine if we put other people at risk as long as we get seen on camera clapping I’m cool with it' SERIOUSLY"

talkSPORT presenter Adam Catterall wrote: "Ignoring social distancing protocol, to applaud those who desperately need you to STICK to social distancing protocol?! The people on Westminster Bridge have taken levels of stupidity to a new level. Wow."

Good morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: "WTF? Why are these people not observing social distancing? Do they not understand the irony of clapping for the NHS yet deliberately increasing the risk of putting more pressure on the NHS? Ridiculous."

Twitter user Stephen Buston wrote: "Well I give up. Four bloody weeks into lockdown - what’s the point if clowns congregate on Westminster Bridge clapping the very people that will be detrimentally affected by their behaviour!!"

While another user, News Addict, wrote: "I still can't get my head around the stupidity of this. These idiots on Westminster Bridge (including @metpoliceuk ) are sticking two fingers up at the very people they are supposed to be clapping for. London will be on #lockdown until 2030 at this rate."

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the police have to answer questions over the incident as some officers were spotted in the video.

A spokesman for the Met Police told The Standard said: "Officers, along with other emergency service workers, came together last night on Westminster Bridge to celebrate the work of all key workers.