Ambulance vandalised while paramedics treat patient in Slough

The ambulance was out of action for hours while it was repaired (South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Joe Giddens/PA)
The ambulance was out of action for hours while it was repaired (South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Joe Giddens/PA)
By The Newsroom
17:12pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

An ambulance was vandalised while its paramedics were treating a patient in Berkshire.

South Central Ambulance Service said the vehicle had its door mirror smashed while it was parked in Slough and the patient was “thankfully” not inside it at the time.

The damage meant the ambulance had to be taken off the road for several hours while it was being repaired.

TODO: define component type factbox

“This unacceptable behaviour has happened at a time when we are under massive pressure due to Covid,” the NHS trust added.

“If you spot anyone vandalising one of our Ambulances while we are in someone’s home please help us by reporting any illegal activity to the Police

According to statistics up to January 2, Slough has the highest case rate in Berkshire with 1,046 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Ambulance

PA