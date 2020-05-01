Ambulance staff thank community for support with heart-warming video

NHS ambulance staff have created a heart-warming video to say thank-you for the support they have received during the coronavirus crisis.

The footage created by Worthing Ambulance Station features smiling staff, sirens, clapping, a mountain of donated Easter eggs, and a dog dressed as a paramedic.

Jodie Gough, an emergency care support worker at the West Sussex station, worked on the video with her paramedic colleague David Sneddon-Plumb.

She told the PA news agency: “We have been just completely overwhelmed with the donations and thank-you cards and applause, and people coming up to us when we are on standby on jobs.

“We are so grateful we can’t thank everyone enough, this is just a small way to say thank-you and show our appreciation.”

It follows the station’s festive video it created last Christmas, which featured dancing elves and flashing ambulance lights in an effort to spread seasonal joy.

Staff working across the station got involved with the latest video, taking pictures holding thank-you signs and recording clips of themselves clapping.

There was even a return of the highly-praised leg kicks performed by a paramedic while being wheeled along on a gurney, which debuted in the Christmas video.

Ms Gough, 26, added: “Our community have made such a massive difference to us.

“Every time we go into work there’s something new donated to us.”

She said the video also pays tribute to other key staff working during the pandemic.

“There are so many people doing jobs like delivery drivers etc, etc, that we wanted to personally thank and show our support of,” she added.

Paul Fisher, South East Coast Ambulance Service operating unit manager for Tangmere and Worthing, said: “Everyone has been thanking the NHS and we wanted to say thank-you to our local community for their tremendous support and kindness over the last few weeks.

“It became clear that the support and many donations was so huge and involved so many businesses and individuals that it was impossible to name everyone, so we hope the video, which also helps boost morale, is well received.