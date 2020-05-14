Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could be the world's first trillionaire in just six years.

Comparisun, a business software site, used information collected by Forbes' rich list from the past five years to predict the wealth of the world's richest man.

While Bezos is currently worth $143 billion, according to Bloomberg, Comparisun has said he will reach a trillion dollars in 2026.

It also said Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could become the world's youngest trillionaire, suggesting he will accumulate the amount by 2036 when he is 51.

Bezos, 56, has profited from the lockdown measures imposed on most of the world as he has an 11 per cent stake in Amazon.

As physical shopping has reduced, Amazon's orders have increased which has left more money in Bezos' pocket.

But he isn't keeping all of his money to himself, he donated $100 million to US food banks amid the pandemic.

He explained his decision on Instagram: "Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately Covid-19 is amplifying that stress significantly.

"Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses.

"For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down. To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up.

“Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation's food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to @FeedingAmerica.

"Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it.”