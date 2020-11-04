Amanda Knox stuns people after saying election result can’t be as bad as her four years in Italian prison
Amanda Knox has played down the importance of the US election result in a bizarre Tweet, comparing it to her four years in an Italian prison.
Knox, 33, was convicted of killing flatmate Meredith Kercher 13 years ago before being acquitted after serving four of her 26-year sentence.
Referencing the result of the election, she said: "Whatever happens, the next four years can't be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?"
Kercher and Knox were both on study-abroad trips when living together in Italy back in 2007.
But one Twitter user called her out for the ‘inappropriate’ comment, saying: "I can think of another student studying abroad in Italy that had it a lot f*****g worse."
Another added: "Girl I don’t think you murdered your roommate, but a tweet like this makes me understand why people thought you did."
And a third said: "Exoneree or not, this was the most inappropriate of tweets. Jeez."
Knox was released from prison in 2015 along with her ex-boyfriend Raffaelle Sollecito, who was also accused of killing Kercher.
Rudy Guede was subsequently convicted of the murder.