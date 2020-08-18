Alpesh Chauhan named associate conductor of BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra

Alpesh Chauhan has spoken of his excitement after being appointed associate conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

The Birmingham-born conductor stepped in at the last minute for the BBC SSO’s then-chief conductor, Donald Runnicles, in May 2015.

He has since returned to conduct many times, including at the reopening of Aberdeen’s Music Hall in 2018 and the launch of the BBC SSO’s 2019/20 season.

Chauhan is currently at City Halls in Glasgow, the orchestra’s home, recording for BBC Radio 3.

He is the first conductor to direct the players since lockdown and next week audiences can watch them perform a socially distanced concert on the BBC SSO’s website.

Chauhan said: “I’m so excited to be taking up this position with the BBC SSO. I’ve had a wonderful relationship with the orchestra over the last few years, right from the very beginning of my career when I stepped in for a last-minute cancellation.

“The orchestra was so welcoming, and from our first rehearsals together, I immediately felt a powerful musical connection.

“I’m looking forward to developing exciting programmes, working on our musical ideas and giving memorable concerts together.

“It’s a privilege to be able to conduct the BBC SSO these two weeks as we come out of this moment of unease with Covid-19 and we’re all looking forward to making music together as a group once again.”

Dominic Parker, director of the BBC SSO, said: “Alpesh Chauhan is one of the most talented young conductors around and he has developed a warm musical relationship with the orchestra and our audiences over several seasons.

“I am very happy we can finally make this announcement, which has been delayed throughout lockdown, and we are really looking forward to welcoming him as our associate conductor.”

His position will run until autumn 2023.