Aldi offers face masks to all staff in stores

Aldi has offered face masks to its entire store-based workforce to protect staff during the coronavirus lockdown.

The decision comes in addition to screens being installed at 7,000 checkouts and gloves made available for workers.

Last week, Asda announced it would also be offering masks to staff who wanted one.

It is currently not compulsory to wear a mask or face covering and the UK Government is still considering evidence from experts on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

Public Health England (PHE) recommends masks for NHS staff and social care workers but does not suggest other people wear them outside.

Aldi also said it has introduced a voucher scheme to make it easier for volunteers to buy food on behalf of the vulnerable and those self-isolating.

The supermarket has added its name to the Government’s free school meals programme meaning those eligible can now access Aldi vouchers through the Edenred scheme.

Extra beef is being bought from British farms faced with a surplus due to closures of restaurants and caterers, it added.

It follows similar moves by rivals to support dairy farmers who have been forced to pour away gallons of milk due to the collapsed supply.