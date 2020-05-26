Aldi launches traffic light system for socially distanced shopping

Customers at Aldi will be told when they can safely enter one of its supermarkets by a new traffic light system installed by the doors.

The company said that the traffic light system would help to continue social distancing in stores by ensuring too many customers are not jostling for space in the aisles.

The system will be extended after Aldi trialled it in stores.

“The protection and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and this new system is an accurate and effective way to allow us to control customer numbers in stores,” said Aldi communications director Richard Thornton.

Aldi traffic light system

“The system’s trial was well received by our customers and we will be gradually rolling this new social distancing measure out nationwide from this week.”

Like many other supermarkets, Aldi has already installed protective screens at its checkouts and put markers on the floors of the shops to encourage customers to stay more than two metres away from each other.

It has also put up “sanitation stations” and signs with advice on how to stay safe from coronavirus while shopping.

The German discount supermarket chain has 875 stores across Britain and employs 33,000 people. It plans to have expanded to 1,200 stores by the middle of the decade.

According to recent data from Kantar Worldpanel, Aldi’s sales rose by 11% in the 12 weeks to March 22.

It has a market share of just over 8% in the UK.