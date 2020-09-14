Aldi expands into click and collect for first time

Aldi UK has expanded into click and collect services for the first time.

The supermarket chain has launched a trial for the service, which allows customers to place orders online before collecting from a store, at one branch in the Midlands.

However, it said it now plans to extend the programme to more customers in “the coming weeks”.

It said the trial has seen store staff take shopping to the cars of customers who ordered online, in line with social distancing rules.

The German discounter said that, if the trial continues to be successful, it will be extended to more stores across the country.

It comes amid a surge in demand for online grocery orders following the pandemic.

Aldi and Lidl had been steadily growing their share of the UK grocery market until the pandemic but have now seen their growth outpaced by rivals with significantly larger online operations.

In May, Aldi revealed plans to deliver groceries to homes in the UK for the first time through a partnership with Deliveroo.

It said it is continuing to trial the rapid delivery service across stores in the East Midlands, London, Cambridge and Greater Manchester.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK & Ireland, said: “We know that more and more people want to access the high-quality, affordable food they know they can get at Aldi.

“This is yet another way we are innovating to make sure we best serve our existing customers and make Aldi’s great products and unbeatable prices available to even more people.”