US high school student Vaneeza Rupani has named NASA's first Mars helicopter, deciding on the name ‘Ingenuity’.

The helicopter will set off on NASA's Perseverance rover in July or August.

Speaking about how she came up with the name, Vaneeza, who is from Alabama's Tuscaloosa County High School, said: "In March, we found out the name of the rover was going to be Perseverance. So, we thought that it was over, I didn't win anything.

"And then a few weeks later, we get an email that says ‘hey, we want to use your name for the helicopter instead’.

“I decided on 'Ingenuity' because I was trying to come up with the one quality that best highlighted the humans' ability to do cool things like send robots to other planets and do science on Mars. So, I thought the one quality that captured that best was ingenuity."