Airline crew fear for their health during coronavirus pandemic
10:21am, Sun 10 May 2020
Airplane crews are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the crowded number of people on flights during the coronavirus crisis.
Travel companies have reduced schedules in a bid to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this has put the health and wellbeing of flight crews at risk.
And the Airline Pilots Association union have now called for stricter regulations to protect those in the airplane industry as well as to ensure the safety of the public when normality resumes.