After sulky exit from White House briefing, President Trump has pop at US media saying 'they are the enemy of the people'
12:21pm, Tue 12 May 2020
Donald Trump has described the US media as ‘the enemy of the people’ after another spat which saw him walk off from a press briefing at the White House.
He drew the session to an early finish after being challenged by an Asian American reporter over why he specifically told her to ‘ask China’ about coronavirus testing.
Shortly afterwards, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the US media, saying: “The Lamestream Media is truly out of control. Look how they work (conspire!) together.
"They are the Enemy of the People, but don’t worry, we will WIN in November!”
And his rant continued as he called the journalists ‘fake’ in a later tweet.