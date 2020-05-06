Adele has marked her 32nd birthday by posting a rare picture of herself, accompanied by a thank-you message to health workers.

She wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels.”

But her post sparked a debate over body image as the picture clearly showed her recent weight loss.

Related videos

Fans were impressed with Adele's new look, with one saying: “Adele’s always been a beauty but this is the most gorgeous photo ever oh my god.”