Adele shares stunning picture on 32nd birthday and thanks key workers during crisis

Adele shared a new picture on social media to celebrate her birthday (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
15:29pm, Wed 06 May 2020
Adele has marked her 32nd birthday by posting a rare picture of herself, accompanied by a thank-you message to health workers.

She wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels.”

But her post sparked a debate over body image as the picture clearly showed her recent weight loss.

Fans were impressed with Adele's new look, with one saying: “Adele’s always been a beauty but this is the most gorgeous photo ever oh my god.”

Another wrote: “Saying Adele had a “glow up” like she hasn’t been gorgeous from day one and didn’t give us two diamond records already.”