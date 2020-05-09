92-year-old woman dances outside front door in celebration of VE Day

A 92-year-old woman has been filmed dancing on her doorstep in celebration of VE Day.

Rose, who grew up in London during the Blitz and “went up the West End” for a dance on VE Day in 1945, joined in her street’s socially distanced VE Day party on Friday.

Sue Crocombe, an intensive care nurse, tweeted a video from her street’s party, in which she talked to 92-year-old neighbour Rose about her experience of VE Day in 1945.

Rose said: “It was an exciting day, I went up the West End, we got in a crowd, we had a bit of a dance, and then we came home.”

Ms Crocombe then filmed Rose dancing on her doorstep in celebration of VE Day.

Related videos

In a pre-recorded message televised on Friday, the Queen said the message of VE Day is to “never give up, never despair”.