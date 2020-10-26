91-year-old watches livestream of granddaughter’s wedding from Essex care home

A 91-year-old Essex care home resident said she was “so grateful” to watch her granddaughter’s wedding over livestream.

Dot Bash, who lives in RMBI Care Co Home Prince Edward Duke of Kent Court, was unable to attend her granddaughter Kathryn’s wedding due to Government coronavirus restrictions.

Staff at the home arranged for the wedding to be livestreamed on Sunday, and she and other residents watched the ceremony dressed up in their finery.

Ms Bash said: “I’m so grateful that the home was able to make this happen so I could see my granddaughter getting married.”

Dot Bash watching her granddaughter’s wedding

Kathryn was able to cut her wedding cake outside the home’s building with her grandmother watching from a window.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that my nana and her fellow residents could join in my wedding,” she said.

“It added an extra exciting dimension to the whole day and lasting memories to treasure.

“It’s lovely that the home is doing so much. They’re having a three-course meal and canapes… they’re probably doing more than we are.”

Tom and Kathryn cutting their wedding cake outside the Home

Kathryn was also able to see her grandmother the day before the wedding at the Stisted home’s Covid-secure visitor pod.

Aggie McDonald, the home’s manager, said: “We couldn’t bear the thought of Dot not being able to see her granddaughter getting married in real time.

“They’re such a close family, for her to miss it would have been heart-breaking.

“We were determined to make it special for her and it was lovely that our other residents were also able to enjoy such an uplifting event.”