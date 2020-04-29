88-year-old man died from head injury, police say as murder probe continues

An 88-year-old found dead at a house in Surrey during lockdown died from a head injury.

A lockdown murder investigation is continuing over the death of the man, and detectives hunting his killer are appealing for dashcam footage.

The elderly man has not been formally identified by police.

Surrey Police officers were called to a residential address in the road just before 11am on Monday, after the man was found dead in a home.

Teams of police have been carrying out house to house enquiries, forensic and search units have been making detailed investigations, and detectives are continuing to question people.

Officers have also stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

In an appeal on Wednesday, Chief Inspector Alan Sproston called on anyone with any information or video to come forward.

He said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to find out what has happened and to identify and bring to justice those responsible for this horrendous crime.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but would particularly like to appeal to anyone who was in the A25/ Bletchingley Road area of Godstone between Ivy Mill Lane and Knights Way between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, 25 April and who may have seen something suspicious, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

“The road is a well-travelled route which is also used by walkers and cyclists, and we are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam or video footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

If you can help, please call us on 101. You can also upload video and dashcam footage online onto the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4520K38-PO1 quoting Operation Zither.