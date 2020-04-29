70 firefighters tackle blaze at masionette in north London
23:25pm, Wed 29 Apr 2020
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze in north London.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are at the scene at a maisonette on Acacia Road in Wood Green, according to the London Fire Brigade.
Footage posted on social media shows flames coming from the top of the building.
It is not yet clear if there are any casualties.
The London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details.