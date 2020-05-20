2021 Oscars could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic
The 2021 Oscars could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report from Variety, the 93rd Academy Awards due to take place on February 28 next year in Los Angeles, may be pushed back.
An industry insider said: “It's likely they'll be postponed.”
However the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not yet confirmed any new details for the event.
In April, a temporary rule change was put in place for Oscar eligibility due to the pandemic.
Usually a film must have a seven-day theatrical release in Los Angeles in order to qualify. But now, films released digitally can still qualify if the studio had planned for a theatrical release.
And instead of theatrical releases just taking place in Los Angeles, the rule change will also allow runs to take place in in New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and the Bay Area.