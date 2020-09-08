Up to 2,000 pigs killed in farm blaze

The animals were housed in a shed that caught alight in Kilkeel, Co Down (file pic)
The animals were housed in a shed that caught alight in Kilkeel, Co Down (file pic) - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)
By Geoff Teather
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @geoffteather
8:19am, Tue 08 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Up to 2,000 pigs have died in a fire on a farm in Co Down.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Kilkeel shortly before 9pm on Monday.

Four fire appliances attended the scene in Carrigenagh Road and worked to prevent the flames spreading from a shed housing the pigs to adjacent farm buildings.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 pigs are believed to have been killed.

One fire worker suffered minor burns to his feet in the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire, which is believed to have been accidental, was brought under control at around 11.50pm.

Sign up to our newsletter

Ulster

Fire

PA