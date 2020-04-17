A total of 20 London bus drivers have now died from coronavirus, along with four staff from the Tube and rail networks.

Eight bus drivers have passed away from COVID-19 in the last three days in the capital, with fatalities also coming in cities such as Bristol and Nottingham.

Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) union boss Mick Cash has criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to not provide public transport workers with personal protective equipment.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “If they are not provided with PPE, including masks, eye defenders and gloves where necessary, they should not be working.

“RMT also has other concerns about the bus industry including issues for engineering staff in depots and the facilities provided for employees in mess rooms.

“Many bus drivers on rural routes have no access to facilities to wash their hands – a key risk control measure as advised by Public Health England.”

London's Transport Commissioner Mike Brown insisted he was 'utterly devastated' by the news that many transport workers had died and added that the cleaning regime has been improved with 'stronger anti-viral products and hand sanitiser'.

According to TfL, Public Health England guidelines say bus drivers do not need PPE but the Mayor has urged them to look into a way of getting it to workers.