19 sailors killed as Iranian navy accidentally hits one of its own warships with a missile
12:40pm, Mon 11 May 2020
Nineteen sailors were killed after an Iranian warship accidentally opened fire on one of its own support vessels during a training exercise.
The incident happened on Sunday in the Gulf of Oman,leaving a further 15 people injured.
The Jamaran, a frigate, had been attempting to hit targets placed by the Konarak, a navy support ship, during a drill.
The victims were aboard the Konarak which was hit by a Noor cruise missile.
State television said: "(The) Konarak vessel was struck with a missile yesterday (Sunday) afternoon during a military exercise in the waters of Bandar-e Jask.
“The vessel was hit after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target."