19 sailors killed as Iranian navy accidentally hits one of its own warships with a missile

The Konarak was destroyed after an incident in the Gulf of Oman, in Chahbahar, southern Iran (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
12:40pm, Mon 11 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Nineteen sailors were killed after an Iranian warship accidentally opened fire on one of its own support vessels during a training exercise. 

The incident happened on Sunday in the Gulf of Oman,leaving a further 15 people injured.

The Jamaran, a frigate, had been attempting to hit targets placed by the Konarak, a navy support ship, during a drill.

The victims were aboard the Konarak which was hit by a Noor cruise missile.

State television said: "(The) Konarak vessel was struck with a missile yesterday (Sunday) afternoon during a military exercise in the waters of Bandar-e Jask.

“The vessel was hit after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target."

Related videos

Sign up to our newsletter