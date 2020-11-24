10-year-old boy becomes one of UK’s youngest Covid-19 victims

The parents of a 10-year-old boy, who is thought to be one of the youngest victims of Covid-19 in the UK, have spoken of their “indescribable” pain following his death.

Fehzan Jamil, from Bradford, who had a number of underlying health issues, including epilepsy, died in hospital after contracting the disease and was laid to rest on Monday.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Fehzan’s parents, Tayyaba and Mohammed Jamil, described their son as a “really brave fighter” and “soldier”, who was a cheerful boy despite his health problems.

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday evening, his father Mohammed said: “There were four of us, now there are only three. The pain is indescribable.”

His mother Tayyaba added: “I just can’t describe our loss. Everything feels empty now.”

We tried our best to keep him safe but somehow Covid got to him

Their interview comes as the Government said a further 608 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

This is highest figure since May 12, when 614 deaths were reported, and brings the UK total to 55,838.

Fehzan’s family tried to shield him during the pandemic, knowing that his health issues made him vulnerable to Covid-19.

He was kept at home as much as possible, with anybody coming into the house required to wear a mask.

“We tried our best to keep him safe but somehow Covid got to him,” Mohammed said.

Fehzan was treated at Bradford Royal Infirmary for several years and his family praised the care he received.

Tayyaba said: “All of the staff were very good to us. They have known Fehzan for many years now and have always looked after him.

“They let us be beside him when he died. It meant a lot.”

When Fehzan entered hospital, his family, used to previous trips, had not been too worried.

Mohammed said: “But this time turned out different, he never came home. Covid took him from us.”

Fehzan is believed to be one of the youngest victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

Other young victims include a 13-day-old baby, thought to have no underlying health conditions, who was reported to have died with Covid-19 by NHS England in June.