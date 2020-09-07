YouTube star and beauty influencer Ethan Peters, known as Ethan is Supreme, has died at the age of 17 of an apparent drug overdose.

His father Gerald said: "The cancel culture we find ourself in weighed heavy on his heart. He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for All young people.

“He was kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were.”

Peters had around 139,000 subscribers on YouTube and over half a million followers on Instagram.

He was best known for doing online makeup tutorials and also recently started his own clothing line called Hellboy.

His best friend and influencer Ava Louise paid tribute to the star online, writing: “This right here is my best friend in the entire world. He was the only person I spoke to for months. I was all alone and struggling and Ethan inspired me again.

"We had our last FaceTime call last night and I am so so so sorry I cut it short. I can’t breathe. This is the worst pain I ever felt. I’ve lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me.

“He was so much more than what you all saw online. His amazing parents have been parents to me when mine haven’t been the best, so please respect their privacy at this time.”

She also took to Twitter to raise awareness on drug addition.

Louise wrote: "If anyone talks negatively about my friend and his actions over the past year he was battling addiction. If anyone has anything negative to say about addiction I will come for you with a vengeance. Speak positively of Ethan. He was an artist & inspiration. So talented.

“Ethan was well liked and well respected in the beauty industry. About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age. He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He’s a good f*****g person. He didn’t deserve to die.

“He was so bright and so smart. He needed to live. He was more than his demons and you all are to. Please get help. Call 1-800-662-4357.”

Fellow influencer Tana Mongeau wrote on Instagram: “RIP angel. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Makeup artist Manny MUA added: “Rest in peace Ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age.”

Influencer Grace Anne Auten said: “I love you. I can't believe I have to say goodbye so soon.”