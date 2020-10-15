WWE star John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh at discreet wedding in Florida
WWE star John Cena has married Shay Shariatzadeh in a discreet wedding ceremony in Florida.
Cena, 43, started dating Shay, 31, in early 2019 following the wrestler’s split from ex-fiancée and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.
The wedding was on October 12 in Tampa, according to TMZ Sports.
The duo filed for a marriage certificate earlier this month after meeting on the set of Playing with Fire in February 2019.
Shariatzadeh is a Canadian citizen who works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.
The 16-time world champion famously proposed to Bella in the ring at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. But they split up the following year as Bella wanted children and Cena didn’t.
Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 until their divorce in 2012.