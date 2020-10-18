The heatwaves of this summer feel like a distant memory – all we’re waking up to now are freezing temperatures and grey skies.

And it’s hard to not be affected by the weather, especially when you know we’re on the downward slope to winter making it incredibly tough to get out of bed.

Inevitably, when you do emerge from beneath your duvet, grumpiness has already set in, with the potential to carry through the rest of your day.

However, there are some things you can consciously do as soon as you wake up to make the mornings a little easier. While these tips might not magically turn you into a morning person, they’ll go a long way to making these cold, dark AMs feel slightly less painful.

1. Actually get up

Obvious, but effective. When the alarm goes off and it’s cold and grey outside, your first reaction might be to hit snooze and stew under the covers, dreading the day ahead.

However, it’s much better to jump out of bed at the first ring (easier said than done, we know) – it’s like ripping the plaster off, and you’ll feel more positive for it.

2. Open your curtains and turn on the lights

While not all of us suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), it’s common to feel a bit more down than usual when the weather is grim and warm sunshine is a distant memory.

That’s why it’s a good idea to open your curtains and turn on the lights when you wake up – even if it’s not exactly bright outside, the combination of natural and artificial light will help kick start your circadian rhythm and alert your brain it’s time to start the day.

If you really struggle in the mornings, you could invest in a lamp that mimics the sunrise, increasing in brightness, making it easier for you to wake up gradually.

3. Drink a glass of water

It sounds basic, but there’s a reason why we’re always told to chug water in the morning. If you’re feeling low in energy first thing, you could be dehydrated – and a large glass of water will help rectify this.

4. Put on your favourite song

While nothing can actually change the fact it’s cold, dark and probably wet outside, you can control what happens inside your house.

For a quick mood-booster, why not play your favourite happy song when getting ready for the day ahead? It’s an easy way to raise your spirits. Dance along for an added endorphin rush.

5. Eat a good breakfast

They say start as you mean to go on, and having a decent breakfast is the perfect way to set you up for the day.

Focus on anything that will give you energy – for example, wholegrains, according to the National Sleep Foundation will help you stay awake and alert until lunch, and protein will keep you feeling full. For a cheap and easy breakfast, try porridge with peanut butter and sliced banana.

6. Write a to-do list for the day

To help combat any overwhelming feelings and worries about the day ahead, try writing a to-do list for what you want to achieve.

It doesn’t have to be intense – it could be simple things like getting dressed, answering that work query that’s been playing on your mind, and maybe calling your mum – but it could help make things feel more manageable.