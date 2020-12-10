US gymnastics star Simone Biles has been making the most of her spare time out of competition by showing off her new boyfriend on social media.

Since Biles, 23, confirmed the pair were official in August, she has not been shy in publicising her new relationship.

But who is her new boyfriend?

His name is Jonathan Owens and he plays for Houston Texas in the National Football League.

The 25 year-old signed for the side in 2019 and currently plays as a safety.

Owen was elevated to the side’s active roster in October for the team’s games against Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Before moving to Houston, Owens signed for the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, but he suffered an injury that forced him out of the entire season.

Biles, who is a 19-time world gymnastic champion, has continued to flood her social media with pictures of the duo.

She captioned one image: "MY MANCRUSH EVERY DAY."

And another read: "Good food better company."

Biles ended her long-term relationship with Stacey Ervin Jr in March.

Gymnastics events across the world have been heavily affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Biles will still be preparing for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next summer as she bids to defend her four titles.