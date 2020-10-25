Who is Nyome Nicholas-Williams? Meet the plus-size model whose ‘racial bias’ campaign changed Instagram’s nudity policy
Meet Nyome Nicholas-Williams, the plus-size model and activist who has forced Instagram into changing its nudity policy.
Her campaign, #iwanttoseenyome, followed the social media platform’s decision to delete an image she posted of herself holding her breasts.
She argued that the removal of her content demonstrated ‘racial bias’.
And after several months of users getting behind her campaign, Instagram has announced a change in its nudity policy, saying it will now ‘allow content where someone is simply hugging, cupping or holding their breasts’.
Nicholas-Williams was born and raised in South London, of Dominican and Jamaican heritage and has been interested in fashion since she was a child.
When the influencer isn’t advocating for mental health, body positivity and self care, she is busy modelling for the likes of Adidas, Boots and Dove and currently boasts more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.
During the time her post was taken down, and she was warned her account could be shut down, she said: "Millions of pictures of very naked, skinny white women can be found on Instagram every day.
“But a fat black woman celebrating her body is banned? It was shocking to me. I feel like I’m being silenced.”
Since Instagram announced the change, she added: “This is a huge step and I am glad a dialogue has now been opened into changes that can be made when women work together and use their platforms to make change.”