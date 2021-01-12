Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli have welcomed their first child.

Kohli, India’s cricket captain, shared the news of the birth of their daughter on social media and their posts went viral - hardly surprising for a couple with almost 200 million followers between them.

Here’s a look at the new arrival’s power parents…

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma featured on the cover of Vogue India last month (Instagram: Anushka Sharma)

Sharma is one of the highest-paid actresses in India with a net worth of around $35 million and has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 since 2012.

The 32 year-old made her acting debut in 2008 in the romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and continued her rise to fame after roles in Band Baaja Baaraat and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

She also has her own production house called Clean Slate Films, which she launched in 2014 with her brother.

Most recently she was an executive producer for crime thriller series Paatal Lok which is on Amazon Prime Video, as well as producing this year’s Netflix horror film Bulbbul. The star also supports a number of charities and causes such as Shabana Azmi's Mijwan Welfare Society which is an organisation that helps empower women.

She and Kohli also donated to PM CARES Fund in March 2020 without disclosing the amount.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been named the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world since 2017 (Instagram: Virat Kohli)

Kohli is a cricket legend in India and the current captain of the Indian national cricket team.

The 32 year-old made his ODI debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka and his test debut in 2011 against the West Indies.

In 2017 and 2018 he was named ICC Cricketer of the Year and in 2018 named ICC Test Player of the Year.

In last year's Forbes’ list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world he was ranked 66th with estimated earnings of $26 million - the only cricketer to feature in Forbes.

However his overall net worth is said to be around $119 million.

Aside from cricket, Kohli became a co-owner of Indian Super League club FC Goa in 2014 and a year later became the co-owner of the International Premier Tennis League franchise UAE Royals.

How did the pair get together and how many followers do they have on social media?

They started dating in 2013 and married in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy in 2017.

Sharma has over 40 million followers on Instagram alone and over 22 million on Twitter.

While Kohli boasts nearly 90 million followers on Instagram and around 40 million on Twitter.

When he announced the baby news to his fans he received a million likes in under 25 minutes on Instagram.