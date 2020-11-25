American rock band The Killers have mocked Donald Trump in a tongue-in-cheek rant about the GRAMMYs.

The Brandon Flowers-led group, who are based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, did not receive a single GRAMMY nomination for their sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage, which was released back in August.

After the announcement yesterday, the band took to social media in Trump-esque fashion to argue the awards omission.

The Killers have never opened up about their political stance (PA)

Humorously writing to Twitter, they said: "OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES.

"BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE.

"DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! #RIGGEDGRAMMYS #WEWON."

The tweet is in reference to Trump’s persistent stance that ‘electoral corruption and fraud’ are the reasons for his US election defeat to Joe Biden earlier this month.

Only in the last few days has the outgoing president allowed the transition for Biden to be sworn in to begin.

Meanwhile, The Killers have previously been nominated for five GRAMMY awards but never won.

They have not been nominated since the release of their second album in 2006.

The GRAMMYs are scheduled to take place on January 31 next year.