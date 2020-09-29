Watch: Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff take tour of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house as it’s put up on Air BnB
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff have taken a tour of the show’s famous house as it is listed on Air BnB for fans to rent for the night.
The video, which was released on Smith’s YouTube channel, is a part of the 30th anniversary of the show’s TV debut back in 1990.
On the Air BnB website, Smith listed the house with the description: "It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place.
"My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously).
"And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!"
The show is returning for a one-off HBO special which is expected to air around Thanksgiving.