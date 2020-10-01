Watch: Official trailer for Borat 2 as movie set to be released prior to US election
The official trailer for the second Sacha Baron Cohen-inspired Borat movie has been released ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.
The extended title of the film is: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.
And if the description of the movie is anything to go by, it promises to ruffle more than a few feathers.
As reported by The Film Stage, the plot for the film is about: "Trump and Epstein’s relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled.
"We’ve also learned that one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career, and we imagine some backlash and lawsuits will follow."
The US election is taking place on November 3, just 11 days after the almost certainly controversial Borat movie hits the homes of millions of Americans.