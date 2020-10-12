The Wanted singer Tom Parker has revealed he’s been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

The 32 year-old, who is expecting a second child with his wife Kelsey, wrote to his fans on social media about the devastating news.

He said: "Hey guys, you know that we've both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it's time to tell you why.

“There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment.”

Six weeks ago he was told he had a stage 4 glioblastoma, which is a cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord, adding that he ‘knew something wasn’t right’ after suffering several seizures.

The star told OK! Magazine that the tumour is inoperable, but that he is undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

On Instagram, he added: "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx.”

The pair married in 2018 and already have a daughter named Aurelia Rose, who was born last summer.

Parker rose to fame in 2012 with the band and had several number one singles including ‘All Time Low’ and ‘Glad You Came.’

Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington showed her support, writing: “Sending so much love and support always xxx."

Actress Gemma Merna added: “Sending you and your beautiful family so much love and support.”

Singer Ruth-Anne Cunningham said: “Love you both so much.”