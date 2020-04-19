Victoria Beckham has taken the decision to furlough 25 staff in her fashion brand in order to manage the company through the coronavirus crisis.

The 46-year-old has also elected to forego her own salary during the pandemic as she looks to steady the ship during a difficult time for the retail bsiness.

A source told The Sun: “Like many, Victoria has reluctantly had to furlough staff members. It wasn’t a decision she took lightly but, for the long-term stability and profitability of the company, it had to be done.

“She has been personally keeping all her team involved with emails the whole way through, and has put all of the staff involved on enhanced furlough packages.

“She has even forgone her own salary in order to lead from the front.

“Although she is still passionate about fashion, Victoria will really be focusing her efforts on the beauty side now. Overheads for the online business are low, and it’s really beginning to flourish.”