US supermodel Karlie Kloss expecting first child with Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is expecting her first child
Karlie Kloss is expecting her first child - (Copyright Starmax/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
19:55pm, Fri 30 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

US supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner are expecting their first child.

The 28 year-old tied the knot with Kushner in 2018, three months after announcing their engagement. 

Kushner, 35, is the brother of US president Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

“Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother,” a source told People

Sign up to our newsletter

Baby