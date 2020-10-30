US supermodel Karlie Kloss expecting first child with Joshua Kushner
US supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner are expecting their first child.
The 28 year-old tied the knot with Kushner in 2018, three months after announcing their engagement.
Kushner, 35, is the brother of US president Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner.
“Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother,” a source told People.