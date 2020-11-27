US soccer team to wear Black Lives Matter on shirts during match against the Netherlands
The US soccer team have confirmed they will wear a Black Lives Matter message on their shirts during tonight’s international friendly against the Netherlands.
Players such as Christen Press, Sam Mewis and Jane Campbell have flooded their social media pages with the same statement.
It reads: "We love our country, and it is a true honour to represent America. It is also our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms that our country was founded on extend to everyone.
"Today, we wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency.
"We protest against racial injustice and police brutality against Black people.
"We protest against the racist infrastructures that do not provide equal opportunity for black and brown people to fulfill their dreams, including playing on this team.
"As the United States Women’s National team players, we collectively work toward a society where the American ideals are upheld, and Black lives are no longer systemically targeted."
And US Women’s Soccer wrote on Twitter: "This is not political, it’s a statement on human rights."
The World Cup winners will take on the Netherlands at 5:35pm GMT this evening at the Rat Verlegh Stadion.