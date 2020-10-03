US singer Joe Jonas dyes hair pink for breast cancer awareness month

Joe Jonas has dyed his hair pink!
By Alicia Turner
15:13pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
US singer Joe Jonas is celebrating breast cancer awareness month by dying his hair pink to show his support. 

The 31 year-old shared a selfie of his new hair on Instagram to his 13 million followers, accompanied with a breast cancer ribbon.

Breast Cancer month takes place every October.

It is not the first time the star, who is married to Game of Thrones actress Lucy Turner has changed his hair colour, after he dyed it platinum blonde in August. 

Jonas has also recently become a father to a baby girl in June. He started dating Turner in 2016 and became engaged a year later before getting married in May last year.

