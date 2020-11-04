US rapper Lil Wayne dumped by model girlfriend Denise Bidot following Donald Trump endorsement
Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot has split up with the US rapper after he backed Donald Trump in the US election.
Wayne, 38, and model Bidot, 34, confirmed their relationship during the summer.
But Bidot has now called things off and has admitted she was ‘shocked’ when it came out that Wayne was supporting Trump in the build-up to the presidential election.
A source told MTO News: "She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part."
According to the source, she ‘was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him’.
It comes after Wayne tweeted a photo of himself with a thumbs up next to Trump last week, expressing his support for the Platinum Plan.
Last month, the Platinum Plan was revealed by the Trump administration with the aim to win over black Americans by injecting $500 billion into black communities over a four-year period.
Wayne wrote on Twitter: "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.
"He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."