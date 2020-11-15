US rapper Jeremih in hospital on ventilator after contracting coronavirus
US rapper Jeremih is in hospital on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus.
The 33 year-old from Chicago, is currently in an Intensive Care Unit and it is unclear how long he has been in hospital for, TMZ reports.
Fellow rappers 50 Cent, Big Sean and Chance The Rapper have sent their well-wishes to the star.
50 cent wrote on Twitter: “Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.”
Big Sean, who is known for songs ‘Moves’ and ‘Bezerk,’ added: “Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih.”
Chance The Rapper wrote: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”
And producer Hitmaka said: “I need everyone to pray for my brother Jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”
Jeremih, who signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2009, is best known for songs ‘Planez’ and ‘Imma Star.’